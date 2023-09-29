Shania Twain stuns in electric Leeds performance

Shania Twain brought her #QueenOfMeTour to Leeds last night, marking the end of the UK & Ireland leg of her tour.

The Grammy Award-winning country singer put on a high-energy show for her fans, playing all of her hits, including That Don't Impress Me Much, Man! I Feel Like a Woman, and You're Still the One.

Twain opened the show with a bang, performing her iconic hit That Don't Impress Me Much to a cheering crowd. She then continued with a mix of her old and new hits, including Come on Over, Honey, I'm Home, and Life's About to Get Good.

Twain also took some time to interact with her fans, sharing stories about her life and career. She talked about how she was inspired to become a singer by her father, and how she overcame personal challenges to achieve her dreams.

Twain's fans were clearly thrilled to see her perform live, and they sang along to every word of her songs. The show ended with Twain performing her hit ballad You're Still the One, which brought tears to the eyes of many fans.

The #QueenOfMeTour has been a huge success, with sold-out shows all over the world. Twain's fans have been praising her for her energetic performances and her timeless music.

After the show, Twain took to social media to thank her fans for their support. She wrote, “And a beautiful night in Leeds marks the end of the UK & Ireland leg of the #QueenOfMeTour! Thank you to every single person who came out to a show - touring here holds a special place in my heart and I’ve had the best time with you all. But I’m not leaving quite yet… Kingston, are you ready for our celebratory day together??”

Twain will now continue her tour in North America, with shows scheduled in cities such as New York, Los Angeles, and Toronto.

Shania Twain remaining tour dates for 2023