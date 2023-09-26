Shakira charged of 6.6 million euros ‘tax fraud by using ‘corporate networks’: Report

Shakira has recently been charged of “tax fraud” from the Spanish government to avoid paying 6.6 million € (£5.7 million) in 2018.



The Hips Don’t Lie hit-maker reportedly had a case against her for £12.5 million tax fraud in 2012, 2013 and 2014.

Lately, new allegations have been imposed against Shakira as a complaint from the Prosecutor’s Office stated that the songstress was “moved by the desire not to pay taxes on all of her income and to stop paying what was due to her into the State’s coffers”.

The statement added the Shakira “consciously and voluntarily presented false personal income tax and IP declarations”, reported by El Mundo via The Mirror.

Meanwhile, the Waka Waka singer rejected all the claims levelled against her by the court in Barcelona.

Currently, Shakira lives in Miami but was said to have resided in Spain for over 183 days in the calendar years 2012, 2013, and 2014, therefore, she was asked to pay taxes in the country.

It is reported that Spanish tax inspectors spent more than a year over Shakira’s case and for this purpose, they visited her favourite hairdressers in Barcelona as well as looked up her social media to collect evidence against her.

They discovered that the songstress had spent 242 days in Spain in 2012, 212 days in 2013 and 243 days in the country in 2014 prior to her prosecution with six tax fraud counts for three years.

Meanwhile, Shakira’s tax trial is set to take place over 12 sessions, which will begin on November 20 and end on December 14.