Jordyn Woods celebrates 26th birthday without her friend Kylie Jenner

Jordyn Woods celebrated her 26th birthday without her friend Kylie Jenner on Saturday.

The brunette beauty posted a gorgeous collection of photos on her Instagram, showcasing herself in a low-cut white corset embellished with pearls and a white thong.

She also accessorized with eye-catching silver earrings featuring large, dangling pearls. The model, who recently turned heads at London Fashion Week in a daring midriff-baring crop top, looked enchanting with her voluminous half-up, half-down hairstyle and luscious curls.

In the caption of her post, she shared her excitement for turning 26 and the upcoming year.

'Feeling so blessed and grateful to make it to another year,' she gushed. 'I truly feel like this is the beginning of the best time of my life.

'And I am so lucky for the people and the experiences thus far,' she wrote before expressing her excitement for 'Libra season'.

Many stars took to her comments section to wish her a happy birthday — including Hailey Bieber, who supported Woods by liking her post.

One particular BFF — who recently rekindled her friendship with Woods — who noticeably had not yet shared a public birthday greeting was Kylie Jenner.