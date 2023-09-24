Donatella Versace proves age is just number as she sizzles in mini dress

Donatella Versace may be approaching 69, but she proves age is just a number. She sizzled in a mini dress on Friday evening and left the 2024 spring Versace runway afterparty during Milan Fashion Week.

After another successful runway show, the 68-year-old Italian designer exuded glamour in a striking metallic mini dress adorned with a vibrant yellow checkered pattern.

The dress showcased Donatella's sun-kissed and well-toned arms, featuring an elegant high neckline, structured shoulders, and a flattering, body-hugging silhouette.

For added flair, Donatella chose knee-high boots to enhance her stature during the lively evening. Complementing her ensemble, she carried a chic yellow silver-chained handbag and donned a pair of stylish hoop earrings.

After leaving the afterparty, Donatella radiated elegance with her perfectly styled, voluminous blonde locks and glamorous makeup look."

The afterparty celebrations come after the successful Versace Women's Spring 2024 collection runway, which showcased a variety of colours and ensembles worn by top models such as Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, and Claudia Schiffer.