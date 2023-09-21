Angelina Jolie all smiles with her daughter Vivienne Jolie-Pitt at JFK airport: Photos

Angelina Jolie was all smiles with her 15-year-old daughter Vivienne Jolie-Pitt as she landed at JFK airport in New York City on Thursday.

The Tomb Raider star, who shares Vivienne with ex-husband Brad Pitt, were seen spending more time with each other as the latter is working as an assistant on Angelina’s Broadway musical.

In the photos shared by DailyMail.com, Angelina could be spotted wearing a belted beige raincoat over light gray top and slacks with shiny beige heels. Her hair was worn back and she had on tinted black glasses.

Vivienne on the other hand was seen donning blue top and black sweatpants with navy blue Converse sneakers as she wore a black mask and carried a black bag.

To note, Angelina is currently working on a musical adaptation of the 1983 film The Outsiders which starred Tom Cruise, Patrick Swayze and Rob Lowe.

ET reported that Vivienne will serve as Angelina's volunteer assistant in her production team.

“Viv reminds me of my mother [Marcheline Bertrand] in that she isn't focused on being the centre of attention but in being a support to other creatives,” the actress said in a statement to the outlet.