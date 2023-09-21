‘In the Fire’ Trailer: Amber Heard makes Hollywood comeback after Johnny Depp trial

Amber Heard in ‘In the Fire’ Trailer, star makes Hollywood comeback

Amber Heard is back in the game with all new In the Fire Trailer.



After losing a widely publicized defamation case to her ex-husband Johnny Depp, Amber Heard is preparing to make her Hollywood comeback in the new movie In the Fire, in which she battles a demonic possession.

In the teaser for the 1890s-set supernatural psychological thriller directed by Conor Allyn, Heard plays Grace Burnham, a psychiatrist who looks after a troubled youngster with mysterious skills on a remote Colombian plantation.

Burnham sparks a conflict between science and religion when she starts the youngster's therapy since the local priest believes the boy is under the influence of the devil and is to blame for the village's problems.

“Those people are scared. And they need something to blame for that fear. And it’s you,” at one point in the trailer, Burnham speaks to the young boy, who is portrayed by Lorenzo McGovern Zaini.

In the Fire was produced by Heard until March 2022. A Virginia jury decided that Johnny Depp had been defamed when his ex-wife authored a December 2018 op-ed in The Washington Post in which Heard identified herself as a domestic abuse survivor, and in June, they awarded Johnny Depp $15 million in his lawsuit against Heard.

Watch In the Fire trailer below:





