Life all good without Phillip? Holly Willoughby's ditches smoking on trip with husband

Life is all set without Phillip Schofield.

Holly Willoughby who has been totally ditched by her former This Morning co-host Philip Schofield as he recently removed photographs of the pair from his Instagram account.

Despite it all, Holly seems carefree as she shared a glimpse of her summer on her website, Wylde Moon.

The 42-year-old presenter has faced a challenging year following the Phillip Schofield scandal, which led to his departure from ITV after confessing to an affair with a younger colleague from This Morning.

However, she seems determined to leave the drama behind and unwind during her summer break from the daytime show, without any sightings of her smoking this time. Holly has treated her fans to several photos of herself enjoying the sun in a bikini, donning sunglasses to shield her eyes.

In one photo, she proudly displays a large bowl of delicious homemade salad, while in another, she indulges in a frozen Aperol Spritz. Additionally, she shares numerous pictures from her romantic Italian anniversary getaway with her husband, Dan Baldwin.

The couple celebrated their 16th wedding anniversary in Tuscany, attending Blur's 35th-anniversary reunion tour. Holly mentioned, 'That area of Italy always holds a special place for us as it’s where Dan’s mum, Sandra, was from.'

These posts come after Phillip mysteriously removed several pictures of the two of them from his Instagram account, including snapshots of their time co-hosting This Morning and their holiday in Portugal."

But, Phillip, 61, who resigned from ITV, still has pictures of himself with other former co-stars Alison Hammond and Josie Gibson.