Natalie Portman sets pulses racing in black jewel gown for Dior commercial: Photos

Natalie Portman has recently set the pulses racing in black jewel gown as she models for a Dior commercial.



In the photos shared by DailyMail.com, the Atonement actress seemed in happy mood as she flashed a big smile while filming for the advertisement amid allegations her husband Benjamin Millepied cheated on her.

For the occasion, Portman looked stunning in black jewel gown paired it up with a floating skirt while soaking up under the sun.

The Thor star could be seen dancing around the beach in her natural beauty in good spirits during filming.

It is the second time Natalie has been seen filming for Dior this week, as she was also seen wearing a glamorous red dress while shooting on the beach in Spain.

For the unversed, Natalie has worked with Dior since 2011, after she became a spokesmodel for the brand's Miss Dior fragrance.

Meanwhile, on the personal front, Natalie is going through a rough patch in her 11-year marriage to Benjamin due to cheating allegations.

Last month, it was reported that Benjamin had an alleged affair with climate change activist Camille Étienne which is why, the couple rumoured to be headed for separation.