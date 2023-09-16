Timothée Chalamet won’t make a cameo on Kylie Jenner’s show The Kardashians: Source

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner have recently confirmed their romance during Beyoncé’s show earlier this month.



However, Kylie’s fans speculated that the Wonka star may also be seen making a cameo on The Kardashians’ which an insider revealed that it’s not going to happen anytime soon.

A source spilled to Star magazine, “Timothée is a private guy and Kylie respects that.”

To note, the upcoming fourth season of the reality series will begin on September 28.

Source further said that the couple were cautious about the decision to go public but Kylie “was ready to let it all hang out as she’s been telling people she’s in love”.

“Anyone who looks at them together can see he feels the same way,” remarked the source.

An insider mentioned, “Kylie feels comfortable with Timothée and you’ll probably see a lot more of them in the future.”

“Kylie’s mom adores Timothée and her sisters are happy to see Kylie happy,” added the source.

Meanwhile, Kylie and Timothée first met at Paris Fashion Week and then after dating for couple of months, they confirmed their romance with their PDA in this month.

This is Kylie’s first romantic relation after ending her years-long relationship with Travis Scott somewhere between December 2022 and January 2023. The former pair shares two children.