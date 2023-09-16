Rabi ul Awal moon sighting: Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meeting underway

A representational image. — AFP

Pakistan's Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meeting is underway at the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony in Islamabad to sight the Rabi ul Awal moon that would effectively determine the date for Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH).



Presided by Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, the meeting is being attended by members of both the Central and Zonal Ruet-e-Hilal Committees including Mufti Zameer Ahmed Sajid, Mufti Muhammad Iqbal Naemi, Mufti Abdul Salam Jalali, Allama Mustafa Haider Naqvi and others.

Meanwhile, technical assistance is being provided by Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfraz, Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission's (SUPARCO) Ghulam Murtaza and Zain-ul-Abidin from the Ministry of Science and Technology.

Separately, Zonal Ruet-e-Hilal committees are also meeting at their respective headquarters in Lahore, Karachi, Quetta, and Peshawar

The huddle will assess moon sightings from all across the country and announce whether the month of Rabi ul Awal will commence tomorrow or the day after. Following the sighting of the moon, the date for Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH) will also be confirmed.

12th Rabi ul Awal marks Eid Milad un Nabi which is celebrated all across the country with religious fervor and zeal. The day is marked by public processions, events and seminars shedding light on the Seerah of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).