Royal family teases birthday boy Prince Harry with post about Prince William, Kate Middleton

Royal family seemingly teases birthday boy Prince Harry with post about Prince William, Kate Middleton

Royal family has shared a very sweet post about Prince William and Kate Middleton's latest outing In Hereford, seemingly ignoring birthday boy Prince Harry on his big day.

The Prince and Princess of Wales visited the Madley Primary School’s Forest School and met local mental health charity on Thursday.

However, the couple's photos from the visit shared to royal family's official social media handles on Friday (September 15) when Harry - who turned 39 on the same date, is celebrating his birthday with wife Meghan Markle in Germany.

Kate and William's photo, showing the couple with school children, was captioned: "In Hereford, The Prince and Princess of Wales have visited the Madley Primary School’s Forest School and met local mental health charity, We Are Farming Minds, both partners of The Duchy of Cornwall."



The Buckingham palace move sparked reactions from social media, with some commenting: "It's Harry's birthday not William's".



The absence of public birthday tributes from the senior members of the royal family for disgruntled royal Harry is noticeable. Usually, Prince William, Kate and other royals have used social media to convey their birthday wishes, yet this year, they have avoided from doing so due to unresolved tensions between them and the Sussexes.



However, Prince Harry was showered with love and serenaded on his big day at the Invictus Games amid brutal family snub.

