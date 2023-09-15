PHC stays release of MDCAT 2023 results

Students appear in MDCAT 2023 tests organised by PMDC in multiple centres across the country. — X/@PMDC22

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) while hearing petitions pertaining to the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) 2023 results on Friday, directed the authorities to abstain from releasing the results of the controversial exams after startling cheating claims.

During the hearing, PHC's Justice Arshad Ali prevented the authorities from releasing the MDCAT 2023 results till the next hearing.

Adjourning the case till September 21, the court also ordered the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) chief secretary, Executive Director Education and Evaluation Testing Agency (ETEA) and Registrar Pakistan Medical and Dental Council to submit their response on the matter.

The development comes as MDCAT 2023 tests held on September 10 in 31 cities across the country earlier this month were marred by controversy following revelations of "mass cheating" in the exams.

MDCAT cheating scandal

A total of 180,534 students from Pakistan appeared in the MDCAT 2023 exam held on September 10 earlier this month.

However, dozens of students were arrested for reportedly cheating via Bluetooth devices. At least 10 aspirant doctors were arrested in Dera Ismail Khan (DI Khan) and 43 candidates were taken into custody in Peshawar on the charges of cheating.

FIRs (first information report) against the candidates were registered at police station Sharqi, Faqirabad and Pahari Pura.

All the students were later released on personal surety. The students will be produced before the court on September 11, the police added.