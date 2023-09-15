Cindy Crawford reveals her father thought modelling another name for ‘prostitution’

Cindy Crawford has recently revealed what her father John Crawford thought about modelling career prior to her joining the industry.



In a new Apple TV+ documentary series, The Super Models, Cindy opened up that she never considered modelling at the time.

“I never even thought about modelling. I didn’t even know it was a real job. I didn’t know how I would get from DeKalb, Illinois, to a magazine,” said Cindy.

While discussing about her father, Cindy disclosed, “My dad really didn’t understand that modelling was a real career.”

“He thought modelling was like another name for prostitution,” stated the 57-year-old.

Cindy added, “So my parents came with me to my very first modelling appointment.”

Earlier, in a 2016 interview with Vanity Fair, the supermodel remembered how she posed for her first portrait at the age of 16.

“When I was 16, Roger Legel, a local photographer in my small town of DeKalb, Illinois, asked to photograph me for the college newspaper. I agreed, and he shot this picture at the backyard pool of my high-school boyfriend,” she explained.

Cindy pointed out that the photoshoot made her to consider modelling as a career.

The model remarked, “Doing this first shoot changed my life. The photographer encouraged me to go to Chicago to try to find an agent.”

“This one photograph opened my eyes to a whole new world and started me down the path of modelling,” she concluded.