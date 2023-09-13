Sophia Bush and Grant Hughes both seek to waive spousal support amid divorce

Sophia Bush and Grant Hughes seek to eliminate spousal support in court filing.

Sophia Bush and her estranged husband, Grant Hughes, have jointly requested that the court eliminate any spousal support in light of their unexpected divorce, which occurred after just 13 months of marriage.

According to documents obtained by People on Tuesday, both parties have expressed their desire to forgo spousal support.

Grant Hughes, a 42-year-old businessman, submitted a request to the judge on September 8, seeking to terminate any potential court-awarded spousal support for himself and Sophia Bush, who is known for her role in One Tree Hill.

Hughes also proposed that they each cover their own attorney fees. In his filing, he mentioned that he is uncertain about the full extent of their individual and shared properties.

In Grant's filing, he cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split and specified June 27 as the official date of their separation, which occurred just 16 days after they celebrated their first wedding anniversary.

Sophia Bush initiated the divorce proceedings on August 4, with the same separation date of June 27 listed in her filing.

A source shared with People at the time of the surprising announcement that Sophia and Grant had been friends for a decade and had grown closer during the COVID pandemic due to their shared commitment to community service.

The insider also emphasized that the couple continued to operate their nonprofit organization together and remained on good terms, characterizing their separation as amicable.



