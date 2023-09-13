Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater are living TOGETHER in New York amidst Broadway endeavor

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater's co-living arrangement while ex Dalton Gomez divorce lingers.

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater have taken a significant step in their relationship, as reports indicate that the Dangerous Woman singer is now RESIDING with her Wicked co-star in New York City.

This development coincides with Ethan's preparations for his leading role in the upcoming Broadway production of Spamalot.

Notably, it has been less than two months since Ethan filed for divorce from his wife, Lilly Jay, with whom he shares a one-year-old son.

However, it's worth mentioning that Ariana Grande and her husband, real estate broker Dalton Gomez, have yet to initiate divorce proceedings to officially dissolve their four-year marriage.

Their secret romance, which was recently brought to public attention, has seemingly left them in a unique situation, preventing them from returning to their respective marriages.

A source close to the situation exclusively informed Daily Mail, stating, "Ariana is currently living with a married man while she herself is still married."

Multiple sources who observed Ariana and Ethan's romantic involvement described their behavior as "sloppy" both on and off the film set.

One source remarked, "They were seen being all over each other while he was still supposedly happily married to Lilly."