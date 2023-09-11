Kate Middleton steals limelight at 2033 Rugby World Cup in France

Prince William's wife Kate Middleton stunned fans with her ever green smile and styling sense at the 2033 Rugby World Cup in France on Saturday.



Princess Kate looked stunning in white Alexander McQueen trouser suit as she cheered the English team on to victory against Argentina.

Prince William's sweetheart, who's also a rugby fan, stole the spotlight at the game as she looked gorgeous in white blazer and wide-legged pants, accessorising with her often-worn necklace and matching earrings along with a woven white clutch.



The Princess of Wales, who serves as patron of the Rugby Football Union and Rugby Football League, wore her hair down in soft waves to elevate her look.

The much-loved royal couple shared their love of rugby and other sports during a special episode of “The Good the Bad and the Rugby” podcast on Saturday, which is co-hosted by Princess Anne’s son-in-law, Zara Tindall’s husband, Mike Tindall.



Kate, during the show, joked about her famously competitive sports rivalry with her husband, saying: "I don’t know where this has come from", while confessing that she’s never "actually been able to finish a game of tennis” with her husband as it "becomes a mental challenge between the two of us."