Jimmy Fallon once being silenced by Amy Poehler, reveals Tina Fey

Tina Fey has recently revealed comedian Amy Poehler once shut down Jimmy Fallon in her 2011 memoir, Bossypants.



Fey wrote in the book about the incident that happened years ago when Poehler was a fresh-faced cast on Saturday Night Live and Fallon landed as the host of The Tonight Show in 2014.

In a report published by The Rolling Stone, Fallon was accused of creating a toxic work environment due to his “erratic behaviour” after interviews with 16 staff members of the show.

Fey revealed that the incident occurred inside a crowded writers’ room where people were fooling around doing “noisy comedy bits”.

Fey mentioned in the book, “Amy was in the middle of some such nonsense with Seth Meyers across the table, and she did something vulgar as a joke. I can't remember what it was exactly, except it was dirty and loud and ‘unladylike’.”

“Jimmy Fallon, who was arguably the star of the show at the time, turned to her and in a faux-squeamish voice said: ‘Stop that! It's not cute! I don't like it’,” she wrote.

However, “Amy dropped what she was doing, went black in the eyes for a second, and wheeled around on him. ‘I don't care if you like it.’ Jimmy was visibly startled. Amy went right back to enjoying her ridiculous bit," pointed out Fey.