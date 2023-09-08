Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis: Friendly exes unite at son's soccer game

Olivia Wilde and her former fiancé, Jason Sudeikis, were spotted together in Los Angeles on Thursday.



While watching their eight-year-old son, Otis Alexander, play soccer, Olivia Wilde and her former fiancé, Jason Sudeikis, engaged in what appeared to be a deep and amicable conversation.

Despite their challenging breakup three years ago, the two seemed to be on excellent terms as they chatted side by side.

Olivia Wilde, the 39-year-old director of Don't Worry Darling sported sun-kissed, shoulder-length hair for the outing and opted for a makeup-free look.

She dressed casually in an emerald green sweatshirt, red pants, and colourful sneakers. Although the subject of their conversation remains unknown, the famous former couple appeared to be engaged in an easygoing chat."

Both Jason and Olivia kept their hands crossed as they discussed private matters during the kid's match.