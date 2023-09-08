Meghan Markle's unseen dance video shared by Patrick J Adams amid Harry's visit to UK

Meghan Markle’s former "Suits" co-star Patrick J. Adams has left fans surprising as he shared Prince Harry's wife's unseen dance video while her husband visiting the UK for a charity event.



Adams, who always voiced support for the Duchess amid criticism over her decision to quit the royal job alongside her husband Harry, shared Meghan's dance clip to his Instagram Stories highlights reel on Thursday.

In a previously unseen video shared by Meghan's former Suits co-star Patrick J. Adams, Harry's wife is seen dancing to a reggae song at an undisclosed bar, showing the free-spirited future royal raving to the track “Heads High” by Mr. Vegas.

The former actress, now 42, is seen pushing her arms out and rolling her shoulder. Adams’ wife and “Pretty Little Liars” star Troian Bellisario and “Suits” cast member Rick Hoffman can also be seen grooving and shaking alongside Meghan Markle in the new much-liked video.

Adams hilariously changed his Instagram bio before uploading the video: "The guy from that show you’re watching on that app because that girl married that prince,” seemingly referencing how the former Hollywood star married Harry in 2018.