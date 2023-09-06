Lady Gaga, Rolling Stones team up for upcoming Hackney Diamonds album: Deets inside

The Rolling Stones has recently revealed the band teams up with Lady Gaga on a new song in the upcoming album, Hackney Diamonds.



“Lady Gaga sings really sweet on [the new song] Sweet Sound of Heaven,” said the band’s guitarist Ronnie Wood in a live-streamed interview with Jimmy Fallon.

During the interview, other fellow bandmates Mick Jagger and Keith Richards were also present to promote the group video of their album’s single, Angry.

Stones opened up about the collaboration with Gaga and also a guest appearance by music legend Stevie Wonder in this new album.

Sweet Sound of Heaven is not the first time Gaga and the Stones have partnered, as the former earlier joined the English band on stage during a December 2012 stop on the 50 & Counting tour.

Together, they performed the group's 1969 single Gimme Shelter from the album Let It Bleed.

In a 2021 interview with Entertainment Weekly, Gaga shared that she had lots of new music on the horizon.

“There’s always music in my heart, in the works. It's just about [asking], ‘What will it be?’” remarked the musician at the time.

Gaga added, “I'm not ready to answer that yet. But what I will say is that... I'm always thinking about music. It just comes out in different forms.”

Meanwhile, Hackney Diamonds will release on October 20, which will mark the band’s 26th studio album.