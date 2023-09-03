Meghan Markle 'crushed' ex-husband twice: 'He's gotten revenge'

Trevor Engelson has seemingly stopped his pals from mentioning Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle had left her ex-husband Trevor Engelson 'crushed' after the Duchess of Sussex demanded a divorce from him however, he has since gotten 'revenge'.

A pal of Engelson told MoS about what he felt in the aftermath of his split from the Suits alum saying that he was nothing less than devastated.

"For a long time, things were difficult for Trevor. He’s a good guy but Meghan crushed him when she demanded a divorce," the friend said.

They added that Engelson was less than pleased when he was forced to see Meghan following her extremely public relationship with the Duke of Sussex.

"When she took up with Prince Harry, he was crushed all over again because he was constantly reminded of her because of the publicity around the marriage and then the drama of the Oprah interview. But that’s all in the past now."

He has since moved on and has become a doting father, however, any mere mention of Meghan is still out of the question.

"When I saw him recently, he kept going on about how he’s the happiest he’s ever been, how he loves being a dad and how he’s never felt more fulfilled."

The pal added that he has since served Meghan the 'ultimate revenge' by gaining more financial success and fulfillment in his life, which the Duchess of Sussex has been struggling with since the downfall of her contract with Spotify.

"Everyone in Trevor’s life knows not to mention the 'M' word. He’s moved on and, in some ways, you could say he’s having an even better life than Meghan. He probably has more money than she does now, he's doing what he loves and he’s out of the spotlight. It's the ultimate revenge."

