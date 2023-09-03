Meg Ryan’s 'What Happens Later' takes back seat to Taylor Swift's Concert Film

The release date of Meg Ryan's much-anticipated return to the romantic comedy genre, What Happens Later, has been pushed back three weeks to avoid competing with Taylor Swift's concert film Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour.



What Happens Later, which Ryan both stars in and directs, was originally scheduled to open in theaters on October 13. But Bleecker Street, the film's distributor, announced on Friday that it will now open on November 3.

The decision to delay the release was made in order to avoid going head-to-head with Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, which is set to premiere in AMC theaters on October 13. The concert film is expected to be a major box office draw, given Swift's massive fan base.

"We want to give 'What Happens Later' the best possible chance of success," said Andrew Kramer, president of Bleecker Street. "We believe that moving the release date to November 3 will give the film the breathing room it needs to avoid being overshadowed by 'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour.'"

What Happens Later is a comedy about two former lovers who reconnect after 20 years. Ryan stars opposite David Duchovny in the film, which was written by Steven Rogers.

The film's delay is a blow to Ryan, who is hoping to make a comeback with the movie. The actress has not starred in a major romantic comedy since 2015's Ithaca.

Earlier, Universal also announced on Thursday that the horror film The Exorcist: Believer will now debut on October 6 instead of October 13.

