Sofia Richie on post-birthday date night with Elliot Grainge in Malibu

Sofia Richie, recently celebrating her 25th birthday, showcased a blend of casual and timeless elegance as she indulged in a dinner date with her husband in the picturesque Malibu setting.
The socialite turned heads in a cream and green sweater paired with wide-legged cream pants, effortlessly pulling off the chic yet relaxed look.
The influencer donned silver slingback shoes with kitten heels. Her long, blonde locks were styled in loose waves, enhancing her overall appearance.
By her side was husband Elliot Grainge, whom she had tied the knot with just four months ago.
The music executive embraced a relaxed vibe, sporting a navy blue sweater and matching pants. With his dark hair combed back and dark-framed glasses.
Following their delightful meal at the celebrity-frequented hotspot Nobu, the couple entered their luxury car.
Sofia Richie, who has garnered more than 10 million followers on Instagram, has solidified her status as a fashion icon.
In an interview with Town & Country, she expressed her love for followers' interest in her style choices, stating, "I’m so flattered by that."
She goes on to share that she engages with her fans by helping them find the fashion items they admire, creating a unique connection with her followers.
She has previously told how she doesn't see herself going down the same cosmetic procedure route
