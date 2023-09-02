Doja Cat claps back at critics, denies disses on 'Scarlet', sends love to Cardi B

Doja Cat stands against online trolls, stresses support for Cardi B and Nicki Minaj.

Doja Cat, isn't one to stay silent when it comes to defending herself against online haters.



In a recent Instagram Stories post, Doja Cat made it clear that she reserves her admiration for artists like Cardi B and Nicki Minaj, while firmly expressing her lack of respect for online critics.

"People don't wanna accept I'm dissing them, so they try to pin it on Cardi, Nicki, and Meg, and every other female rapper," said the artist, setting the record straight. She continued, "I don't diss rappers I admire; I diss critics. Stay bored. Stay reaching."

But Doja Cat's message didn't stop there; she went on to clarify her stance even further, stating, "I don't diss people I'm inspired by; I don't diss people I look up to."

The cover girl emphasized, "I don't diss people who don't attack and harass me every day."

She emphasized, "TO BE 100% CLEAR because I know you all need me to talk REEEEAL SLOOOOOOW for you; I'm not dissing anyone but the f***in phonies in my comment sections."

This statement followed her recent announcement of changes to her upcoming album, Scarlet.

The controversy arose when fans noticed similarities between the album cover of Doja Cat's Scarlet and that of the German band Chaver, both designed by Portland-based artist Dusty Ray.



