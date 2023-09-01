EastEnders' Di Marco family star leaves fame behind, lives VERY different life

Former EastEnders star Carly Hillman, known for her portrayal of schoolgirl Nicky di Marco, has chosen to step away from the limelight after gaining recognition through her role.

In 1998, she became part of the show's cast, joining the iconic di Marco family that included mother Rosa (played by Louise Jameson), older brothers Beppe (Michael Greco) and Gianni (Marc Bannerman), as well as sister Theresa (Leila Birch), as they settled into Walford.

Now 40, Carly has stepped away from acting and pursued a career in music, performing at weddings, birthday parties, and corporate events.

Her website describes her as a professional singer providing live entertainment for hire' and she specialises in pop, R&B, soul, and disco.

In 2009 she took a break from acting to focus on starting a family, and now has two daughters with her husband Ben Probert.

She has still appeared on several other TV series, including Soapstar Superchef and Celebrity Britain's Best Dish.

Like many soap stars, Carly also delved into pantomime following her soap stint, performing in Cinderella at Croydon's Fairfield Hall with Stephen Mulhern