Emilee Moore remembers her grandmother who is 'up in the sky'

Emilee Moore pays a heart touching tribute and talked about her late grandmother and her sufferings.

The death made Moore and her family feels the pain of many of those victims who have lost their loved ones in an emergency room during the times of pandemic.

“She was not feeling well on the day that we found out that she had COVID-19,” remembers Moore, 29, during an interview with People magazine. “That was all.”

“None of us really understood what COVID-19 was at that time,” says the L.A.-based singer/songwriter and TikTok star about her grandmother who was admitted to hospital for two weeks combating the mystifying ailment.

“It was so early into the pandemic. I think we had only been grappling with it for a few weeks. No one even really believed it. It couldn’t be real.”

Shirley Liiraa, grandmother, was 79-years-old when she died on April 6, 2020.

“The hardest thing about this for me was that I didn't get to say goodbye,” Moore says quietly. “It just happened so fast. There was no way of talking to her. I wish she really, really knew that I loved her. I wish I could have said that one last time and look in her eyes and just tell her that.”

Moore draws in a deep breath.

“I know she knows that, but it's hard to grapple with that when you didn't get to have that last moment together. That's been really hard for me.”

While Liira will be recognized as one of the first people in North America to die from COVID-19, Moore believes there are many other things for which she should be remembered. Moore has been shielded from some of the agony of the last few years by her grandmother's recollections.

“She was an incredible woman,” Moore remembers of her late grandmother. “She had a very bubbly personality and she loved to talk to everyone. She also made the best fudge and made even better chicken noodle soup! She was very much a character and so, it was a great loss to lose her.”