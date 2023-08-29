The Weeknd's The Idol axed by HBO after one season

file footage

The Idol, starring The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp, has been canceled after one season.



A spokesperson for HBO announced the news via a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, saying, “After much thought and consideration, HBO, as well as the creators and producers have decided not to move forward with a second season.”

Expressing their gratitude to the “creators,” “cast,” and “crew” for their incredible work, the rep branded the show “one of HBO’s most provocative original programs.”

They also heralded the “strong audience response” received during its airtime.

The Idol was co-created by Sam Levinson and the Starboy singer, as the latter also filled the shoes of the lead actor opposite Depp.

The series centered around Depp’s character, pop star Jocelyn, and her non-linear rise to fame as she links up with a Svengali, Tedros, played by The Weeknd.

Ahead of its air, the controversial show was bashed by a crew member in a Rolling Stone exposé, who dished out the revolting behind-the-scenes picture, claiming that it went “wildly, disgustingly off the rails” once Levinson took over the project.

It was also marred with negative reviews by several big outlets following its premiere at the Venice Film Festival, being touted as a “sordid male fantasy.”