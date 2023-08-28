Adam Sandler over the moon after his new Netflix movie breaks Rotten Tomatoes record

Adam Sandler is over the moon after his new Netflix movie, You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah has broken Rotten Tomatoes record.



According to The Independent, Adam, who features in Netflix movie along with his wife, Jackie and two daughters (Sadie, 17 and Sunny, 14), has $350 million deal with the streaming service.

Adam’s new comedy movie also pushed down sports movie, Hustle, becoming the “best-reviewed movie”, per Rotten Tomatoes.

This is a breakthrough career milestone for the actor as his earlier movies for the streaming service such as The Ridiculous 6, Sandy Wexler and Murder Mystery were slammed by critics.

Interestingly, Adam receives rave reviews for his new movie as it scored 95 percent on Rotten website compared to Hustle (93 percent).

Other than that, The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected) reportedly has 92 per cent, Uncut Gems with 91 per cent and Punch-Drunk Love 77 per cent.

As far as viewers are concerned, Adam’s movie stands at 67 percent far less than Hustle, which is still popular among audience.

The film follows two best friends whose bat mitzvah plans get affected by a popular boy that they fight for the attention of.

Sandler stars in the film alongside his co-star Idina Menzel as well as his wife Jackie and their two daughters, Sadie, 17, and Sunny, 14.

Meanwhile, Adam’s new movie, You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah streaming on Netflix now.