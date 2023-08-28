 
Monday August 28, 2023
Islamabad police arrest Imaan Mazari shortly after release from Adiala jail

Rights activist arrested in separate case registered in Bara Kahu police station

By Ahmed Subhan
August 28, 2023
Human rights lawyer Imaan Mazari. — Twitter/@ImaanZHazir
Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir, the human rights lawyer who was granted bail in a sedition case earlier today, has been taken into custody again soon after she was released from Adiala jail in Rawalpindi.

Islamabad police took the human rights activist into custody.

She was arrested in a case registered in Bara Kahu police station in the federal capital.

More to follow..