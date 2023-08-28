Bob Barker, ‘Price Is Right’ host’s Longtime girlfriend Nancy Burnet reacts to death

Bob Parker’s girlfriend Nancy Burnet has responded to the ‘Price Is Right’ host’s death.



Nancy Burnet, Bob Barker's longtime partner of 40 years, said the "Price Is Right" host would be "missed" following his passing last week at the age of 99.

“I am so proud of the trailblazing work Barker and I did together to expose the cruelty to animals in the entertainment industry and including working to improve the plight of abused and exploited animals in the United States and internationally,” said Burnet, who founded United Activists for Animal Rights in 1987, as per Page Six.

“We were great friends over these 40 years,” she said about her relationship with the TV legend. “He will be missed.”

A representative for Barker confirmed the tragic news of the game show host's passing on Saturday, as had been previously reported.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce that the World’s Greatest MC who ever lived, Bob Barker has left us,” his rep told us.

Additionally, a representative for CBS, the network that airs "Price Is Right," told Page Six, “We lost a beloved member of the CBS family today with the passing of Bob Barker.”

“During his 35 years as host of ‘The Price Is Right’ Bob made countless people’s dreams come true and everyone feel like a winner when they were called to ‘come on down.’”

The relationship between Barker and the animal rights activist began in 1983 and lasted until Barker's terrible death on Saturday.

The couple collaborated on a number of initiatives to support animal rights.