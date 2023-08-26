Kate Middleton won't travel to Balmoral with Prince William?

King Charles III and Queen Camilla have already arrived at Balmoral and other senior members of the royal family are also expected to join them, including Prince William, Kate Middleton and their children.



Prince Andrew's daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have also arrived at Balmoral, a destination favourite of the late Queen Elizabeth II who used to spend the summer months there in private.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, who are also set to join the other members of the royal family there, reportedly won't travel together.

There are speculations and rumours that William and Kate's relationship is on the rocks since Kate met Rose Hanbury at a party.

The couple do not seem to be on the same page for last few weeks, missing some big events, setting tongues wagging with their absence.

William, president of England's Football Association, has also been criticised for not attending the Women's World Cup final between England and Spain, and for his video apologising for it.

Some are speculating that there's something wrong with the couple that stop them appearing together in the public.

Kate and William have not been spotted together since the Princess of Wales attended a music festival with the future king's alleged mistress Rose Hanbury earlier this month.



However, some still cling to the fact that there's nothing wrong with the couple's relationship they are strategically avoiding public appearances.

Last year, Kate, William and their three children travelled on an economy flight to the royal residence in Scotland. And they certainly caused a stir with fellow passengers.



It is a decades-long royal tradition to spend weeks of the summer holidays at the decadent highland abode is steeped in history, beginning when Queen Victoria acquired the estate.



Princess Kate was reportedly spotted alighting her flight with two of her three little ones, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, four, in tow. Meanwhile, heir to the throne William travelled separately with 11-year-old Prince George.

Though royal protocol dictates that two heirs should never travel together but William appears to have broken this rule a number of times since Prince George was born.