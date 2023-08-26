Meghan Markle 'will never set foot in UK again'

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle, who is reportedly aware of her reputation in the UK, has no intention to return to the royal family fold.



The Duchess of Sussex will 'never set foot in the UK again' as she 'knows how unpopular she is', a royal expert has claimed.

Harry, 38, is set to return to the UK on September 7 but hasn't mentioned anything about his wife, who last traveled to the country nearly a year ago to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

Royal author Phil Dampier claimed Meghan may never return to the UK.



He told GB News: "I don't think she will ever set foot in this country again. I think she knows how unpopular she is."

It comes as hopes of any reconciliation between Prince Harry, Prince William and their father King Charles seem to have been dashed as the Prince of Wales and the monarch will be away during his visit to London.

Prince Harry is making his return to the UK to attend the WellChild Awards in London next month, but it is unlikely to be a leisurely trip. The Duke will then travel on to Düsseldorf in Germany for the start of the 2023 Invictus Game, where his wife Meghan will join him as she is set to avoid being in the UK.

Some had speculated that any trip to the UK could see Harry attempt to make peace with his estranged relatives, however other sources have scotched the rumours as the wounds are still too deep.