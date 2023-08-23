Zendaya and stylist Law Roach’s relationship is still INTACT

Zendaya clears up the confusion about her relationship with Law Roach.



Zendaya, who is featured on the cover of Elle's September edition, defended her longtime stylist Law Roach following the "hurtful" Louis Vuitton mix-up that went viral on social media. Roach now holds the title of "creative director" after "retiring" from the style business.

Roach announced his early resignation in March after years of collaboration, blaming it on "politics" and "lies."

Fans were concerned that Law and Zendaya's friendship and working relationship had come to an end after the unexpected news when a video showed Law looking for a seat next to Zendaya at the Louis Vuitton presentation during Paris Fashion Week went viral on TikTok.

The Challenger

actress addressed the rumours for the first time on Wednesday, confirming Roach's account of arriving late to the runway show and discovering that his seat next to her was vacant.

“When it happened, I said, ‘Oh no, I hope people don’t try to create something from this,’” Zendaya, 26, remembered. The Disney alum claimed that they had problems finding Law's designated seat as they hurried to the front row.

“We’re so used to sitting together that he didn’t know where to go,” Zendaya explained. “But obviously, people want to assume the worst of the situation, which is not always easy to deal with and hurtful.”

“I ride super hard for my team, especially for people I love,” the Emmy winner emphasized.

“[Roach is] involved in every fashion contract, everything I do. If I have an opportunity where he can come with me, he’s always going to be there. He’s always been my creative director in a sense, and he continues to fill that role because it’s more than just clothes on a red carpet. It’s a bigger thing,” she said.

“Our relationship is like family, so I don’t think I’m going anywhere—and even if I wanted to, she wouldn’t let me,” Roach, 45, told the magazine, calling Zendaya “such a big superstar” and one of his “biggest supporters.”

The Spider-Man star and the self-described former Image Architect have been extremely close since the latter was 14 years old.

The former Image Architect has also previously worked with Priyanka Chopra, Kerry Washington, Celine Dion, Ariana Grande, and others. As he transitions into a new stage of his business, he no longer styles other celebrity clientele.