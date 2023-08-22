Three students trapped in Battagram cable car clear class 9 exam

An army soldier slings down from a helicopter during the rescue mission to recover students stuck in a cable car in Pashto village of mountainous Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, on August 22, 2023. — AFP

PESHAWAR: Three of the students, trapped inside a dangling cable car in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Battagram district, have passed their class 9 exam, it emerged today evening.



According to details, Attaullah son of Kifayatullah obtained 442 marks, Niaz Mohammad s/o Umar Zaib secured 412 and Usama s/o Muhammad Sharif took 391 numbers, and they were promoted to class 10 as the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Abbottabad announced the results earlier today.

The trio are the students of Government High School Batangi Pashto Alai.

The Pakistan Army's Special Services Group (SSG) rescued five of the eight people — seven schoolchildren and a teacher — who have been dangling mid-air after the cable of a gondola broke in Allai Tehsil in Battagram district.



Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the ground operation to retrieve the remaining three people on the cable car is underway. SSG's general officer commanding (GOC) is leading the rescue operation.

Before sunset, two of the children were rescued with the help of an army helicopter. However, rescue operation via copter was suspended due to darkness and the windy weather.



However, the army is continuing its efforts to save the people by alternative means, the sources added.

They also said that another cable car — smaller in size — has been hung on the same cable to retrieve the remaining five students and a teacher.

The open cable car became stranded halfway across a ravine and was hanging by a single cable after the other snapped, Shariq Riaz Khattak a rescue official at the site told Reuters.

The rescue mission is complicated due to gusty winds in the area and the fact the helicopter's rotor blades risk further destabilising the lift, he said.

Initial report of incident

An initial report of the incident says that seven schoolchildren and a local person were travelling in the cable car to go to the Batangi Government High School.

According to the report, one cable of the gondola broke at around 7:45am which led to the cable car being stranded mid-air.

The cable car hands at a height of 6,000 feet. Abrar, Irfan, Usama, Rizwan Ullah, Ataullah, Niaz Muhammad, Sher Nawaz and Gul Faraz are stuck inside the lift.

The report said that Battagram's deputy commissioner contacted Hazara's commissioner after he received report about the incident. The DC asked for the arrangement of a helicopter. Moreover, the SSG team based in Kaghan Valley was also contacted after which the helicopter reached the location at 11:45am. Meanwhile, the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) helicopter reached the site at 2pm.

District administration, police, and two rescue teams are currently present at the location, the report said, adding that an emergency has been imposed at the nearby health centres and the District Headquarter Hospital (DHQ) Battagram has also been put on high alert.

Punjab's DG Rescue Dr Rizwan Naseer said that a height rescue team is also on standby and is ready for help.