Who is talent manager Scooter Braun? Details Inside

Scooter Braun is an American entrepreneur, music executive, and business magnate. He is the founder of SB Projects, Schoolboy Records, and Ithaca Ventures; co-founder of TQ Ventures, Mythos Studios, and RBMG Records; and co-owner of esports team 100 Thieves. Braun is the CEO of media company HYBE-America.



Braun is known for his work as the manager for music artists such as Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Kanye West, Demi Lovato, Carly Rae Jepsen, The Black Eyed Peas, and David Guetta. He has also been involved in the production of films and television shows, such as the documentary Justin Bieber: Never Say Never and the television series The Voice.

Scooter Braun's early life and career

Braun was born in New York City in 1981. He attended the University of Southern California, where he studied business administration. After graduating, he began working as a talent manager for Justin Bieber, whom he had discovered on YouTube in 2007.

Braun quickly became one of the most successful music managers in the world. He helped to launch the careers of several other major artists, including Ariana Grande, Kanye West, Demi Lovato, and Carly Rae Jepsen. He also founded his own record label, Schoolboy Records, in 2008.

Controversies around Scooter Braun

Braun has been involved in several controversies throughout his career. In 2016, he was criticized for his handling of Justin Bieber's public image. He was also accused of bullying Taylor Swift after he acquired her former record label, Big Machine Records, in 2019.

Despite the controversies, Braun remains one of the most powerful figures in the music industry. He is a successful businessman and a respected manager. He is also a philanthropist and has donated millions of dollars to charity.

Net worth and personal life

Scooter Braun's net worth is estimated to be $500 million. He has amassed his wealth through his career as a music manager, entrepreneur, and investor. He has managed some of the biggest names in the music industry, including Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Kanye West, and Demi Lovato. He has also founded several successful businesses, including SB Projects, Schoolboy Records, and Ithaca Holdings.

Braun is married to Yael Cohen Braun, a philanthropist and an entrepreneur. They have two children together. The couple lives in Beverly Hills, California.

He is an early investor in several successful technology companies, including Uber, Spotify, and Waze. He is the co-owner of the Esports team 100 Thieves.

Controversy over Taylor Swift’s music

The controversy between Scooter Braun and Taylor Swift began in 2019, when Braun's company, Ithaca Holdings, acquired Big Machine Records, the label that Swift had been signed to since the beginning of her career. This gave Braun ownership of the masters to Swift's first six albums, which she had previously said she wanted to own herself.

Swift was vocal in her disapproval of the deal, calling it a "worst case scenario" and accusing Braun of "bullying" her. She also released a statement on Tumblr, in which she said that Braun had "manipulated" her and "continually lied" to her.

Braun denied Swift's allegations, saying that he had "always been respectful" of her and that he had "never done anything to deserve" her criticism. He also said that he was "committed to working with Taylor to resolve any outstanding issues."

The controversy continued for several months, with both sides trading barbs in the media. In November 2019, Swift announced that she would be re-recording her first six albums in order to own the masters to her music. She also said that she would donate all of the proceeds from the re-recordings to charity.

The controversy has had a lasting impact on both Swift and Braun. Swift has been praised for her resilience and her willingness to stand up for herself. Braun has been criticized for his business practices and his handling of the situation.

In November 2020, Braun sold Swift's masters to Shamrock Holdings, a private equity firm. The deal was reportedly worth $300 million. Swift has said that she is "excited" to be moving on from the controversy and that she is "looking forward to re-recording my albums."

