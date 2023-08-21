King Charles steps up efforts to reunite royal family as he recieves official welcome at Balmoral

King Charles III was officially welcomed to Balmoral on Monday ahead of the royal family's reunion at the Castle.



The 74-year-old monarch, in a small ceremony outside the Castle gates, appeared wearing a kilt to inspect a Guard of Honour formed of the Balaklava Company, 5th Battalion The Royal Regiment of Scotland.

Prince William and Prince Harry's father was recently announced as Colonel-in-Chief of The Royal Regiment of Scotland, succeeding Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II in the role.



The Pipes and Drums of 4 SCOTS performed at the ceremony, and The Royal Regiment of Scotland's Mascot, Shetland Pony Corporal Cruachan IV, was also present. the royal family's well-wishers stood outside the gates to catch a glimpse of the King as he was given a warm welcome to his Scottish residence.



Charles and Camilla have been staying at Birkhall from the start of their summer break. The couple are expected to welcome members of their families to Balmoral in the coming weeks, including the Prince and Princess of Wales and their three children.

The Queen Consort also has two children from her first marriage to Andrew Parker Bowles – Tom Parker Bowles and Laura Lopes – as well as five grandchildren. As per tradition, the King will also host Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murthy for a weekend at Balmoral.

Charles and Camilla will reportedly still be residing in Scotland for the anniversary of the late Queen's death on 8 September, where they will spend the day privately.

Prince William, Kate Middleton, are also expected to join the King, while Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their children won't be there to mark the late Queen's anniversary.

However, there are reports that Prince Harry may hold a crucial talks with his father King Charles on September 17 after attending Invictus Games in Germany.