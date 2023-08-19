Tom Cruise no longer a part of Scientology?

File Footage

Tom Cruise has recently sparked speculations that he might have renounced Scientology after he reportedly stopped going to the UK headquarters in East Grinstead.



New reports emerged after Jack Reacher actor was missing from the UK bases over the last three years, giving away the impression that he has lost interest in the controversial religion.

The outlet mentioned that Cruise was living in the UK for few years while filming for his movie, Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One and was spotted in Birmingham and the Cotswolds.

This isn’t the first time that Tom showed disengagement from Scientology. In 2021, it was reported that the actor was “drifting away” from the religion after three decades of being called Scientology’s “poster boy”.

Interestingly, Scientology claims to be the study and handling of human spirits, its beliefs and practices were invented by American author L. Ron Hubbard who wrote in his books, “The spirit… is not a thing. It is the creator of things.”

It is also believed that Tom might have visited the building in central London and not the branch in his plane as earlier, he was seen using helicopter to fly down to the area to visit the church.

For the unversed, Tom was treated as an almost God-like way by members of the religion. Besides the Edge of Tomorrow star, other celebs including John Travolta, Nancy Cartwright and Elisabeth Moss also follow Scientology.

Meanwhile, Tom spoke out about his religion in a 2008 interview with Times Online, adding, “It’s like, we’re here to help. If you’re a Scientologist, you see life, things, the way they are, in all its glory, in all of its perplexity, and the more you know as a Scientologist, the more you become overwhelmed by it.”