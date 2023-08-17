Jamie Dornan recalls auditioning for Superman role in Man of Steel

Jamie Dornan has recently recalled his audition for the role of Superman in Zach Snyder’s movie, Man of Steel in 2010.



Speaking on Happy Sad Confused podcast, the Fifty Shades of Grey actor revealed that he hasn’t done any comic book movie yet despite working in many action movies.

Dornan opened up that he did give an audition for Superman role and even donned Superman pajamas to impress Warner Bros.

“The only one I auditioned for is Superman,” said Dornan.

The Irish actor continued, “That was way back when, like when Henry Cavill got cast. That’s probably 12 years ago or something.”

“I wore my own suit there. Was that a mistake? They were Superman pajamas; they weren't an actual suit. I remember an early audition for that,” stated the 41-year-old.

Dornan also mentioned that he never got the opportunity to don an official Superman costume for a test shoot unlike Henry Cavill.

“I got nowhere near putting the suit on. I've had meetings with heads of studios that do those things and would talk about it, but I never got deep in any audition process for them,” added the actor.