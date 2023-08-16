Royal family's alleged reaction to Harry and Meghan's new project triggers debate

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who are reportedly working on their new romantic drama film, have allegedly sparked reaction from the royal family, according to a new report.



The royal family, according to Insiders, is rooting for the couple's success and wish them the best, but a public relations expert has said this support may not be as whole-hearted as it appears.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have begun working on their next Netflix film - based on Carley Fortune's novel "Meet Me at the Lake" that loosely mirrors the couple's own lives - have not been fully supported by the Firm, according to an expert.

Reacting to the reports about the palace's reaction to the US-based couple's upcoming project, PR expert Matt Yanofsky, in a conversation with The Daily Mirror US, said there could be a "passive-aggressive" tone behind the family's backing.



He told the publication that while it is "impossible" to know the Royal Family's true motivation, choosing to wish the Duchess of Sussex "the best" sounded "like solely PR".



"Wishing Meghan the best' is the most passive-aggressive public relations speak I've ever read," added Yanofsky.

A media outlet, citing sources, has claimed the Firm's backing is motivated by self-preservation, with fears reportedly mounting behind the scenes that the couple may resort to "mud-slinging" to stay relevant if their media careers fail.



The expert warned that the family's statement wishing them the best was not conducive to preventing this kind of backlash and claimed that it appeared to be a thinly-veiled swipe at Prince Harry's wife.

"They're saying they wish her the best because they want the public to know she's struggling without the royals," said Yanofsky.