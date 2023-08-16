Meghan Markle beams with pals after appearing stressed in recent outing

Meghan Markle seemed to be in good spirits after she stepped out for ‘belated’ birthday celebrations with pals following her ‘stressful’ outing in Montecito.

The Duchess of Sussex, who marked her 42nd birthday earlier this month, posed with her friends, hairdresser Kadi Lee and author Cleo Wade in a swanky restaurant garden.

Posted on Lee’s Instagram Stories, Meghan cosied up with her two friends, wearing a black vest. The former Suits actress carried a casual makeover but accessorised with multiple minimal accessories. She wore a gold locket chain necklace and wore a bunch of bracelets with her watch.

Last week, Meghan was spotted during her stroll in Montecito, California, dressed in unusually warm clothes given the temperatures in the vicinity.

The Duchess was seen wearing was a dark blue NuCalm biosignal processing disc, which is a calming device that one wears on their wrist.

Meghan’s outing sparked a lot of speculation regarding her mental well-being as she previously talked about considering suicide.

During their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, Meghan admitted to considering suicide during her time with the royals. She dubbed it as “very clear, and very scary.”

Meanwhile, Harry also acknowledged the ordeal in his memoir, Spare, and how he felt ‘ashamed’ of his reaction.

It is unclear what might be the cause of Meghan’s stressful situation but she does have her hands full with her two children, Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2, while Harry is away overseas.

Moreover, there have also been speculations over marital woes between the couple following their multiple business fails that surfaced after the collapse of their Spotify deal in mid-June.

Despite the ongoing speculations, Meghan seemed in good spirits, days before her stressy stroll, as she attended Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour show in in Los Angeles.