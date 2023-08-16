Dylan Barbour's proposes anew to Hannah Godwin, 5-yrs after 'Bachelor in Paradise'

Dylan Barbour and Hannah Godwin celebrate second engagement, 5 years after 'Bachelor in Paradise.'

Dylan Barbour and Hannah Godwin, known for their appearance on Bachelor in Paradise, are embracing a second shot at engagement, almost five years after their initial journey on the reality show.



The memorable finale of Bachelor in Paradise in 2019 marked Barbour's first proposal to Godwin.

Now he has once again popped the question to his beloved, in a surprise that took place just last week.

Godwin, a former Alabama pageant queen, shared the touching news via Instagram, unveiling the intimate moment they had long discussed for the "real world."

Although the initial engagement remains dear to the couple, they desired a unique, private occasion to cherish.

Barbour's thoughtful surprise culminated in a beachside proposal, a moment captured in an Instagram post shared by Godwin.

In a recent Instagram post, Godwin hinted at their plans to tie the knot while revealing their intention to travel to their wedding location.

"Now off to our wedding location today to tie the knot!!!," Godwin shared in her post, alluding to the possibility of an imminent wedding.

The couple had confirmed their upcoming wedding in August through Godwin's Instagram post on January 30.



