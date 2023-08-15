Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber double-date with Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner

Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber stepped out for a casual Sunday date night as they were also joined by model Karlie Kloss and her husband, Joshua Kushner.

The party of four was seen entering the celebrity Malibu hotspot, Nobu, in California, on August 13, 2023.

Gerber was dressed in a blue dress and wore a blue blazer over it. The model, 21, paired it with green velvet ballet flats and a green handbag to complete the look. Meanwhile, the Elvis star, 31, was dressed in an all-white ensemble with a navy trucker hat paired with brown shoes.

Kloss, 31, for her part was in a green blazer over blue jeans with black sandals, while her beau, 38, sported an all-black attire.

After their date night came to an end, Butler and Gerber headed to a black Range Rover, where Butler opened the door for Gerber, before they were pictured driving away.

Friendship between Kaia Gerber and Karlie Kloss

Gerber and Kloss have been friends for years and the two have only grown closer in the years since.

In an interview with Elle UK, Gerber gushed over Kloss and how "graceful" she’s remained over the years. "She started modeling when she was even younger than my mom [Cindy Crawford], so when I was starting out she had the best advice for me. She was always so nice to me so I’ve always looked up to her."

In 2020, they went into business together as two of several investors in W Media and bought W Magazine with Bustle Media Group.

Also, Kloss wrote a gushing tribute to Gerber for her 21st birthday in September 2022. "@kaiagerber, i am deeply grateful to have you in my life.

"So proud of the kind + brilliant woman you are. you’ve accomplished so much and life is only just beginning! cheers to you on this milestone, cannot wait to see all that is in store for you. love you baby sis."