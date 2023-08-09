Hailey Bieber latest move makes fans curious as model is pregnant

Hailey Bieber is making her fans curious as they think that the supermodel is pregnant with her first child with her husband Justin Bieber.

The sweet couple is often seen hanging out with each other but recently the model missed the party as the Canadian singer was spotted alone partying in Los Angeles without his wife who fans suspect could be pregnant.

The Baby hitmaker, 29, was seen leaving Bird Streets Club in West Hollywood after a night out with a group of friends on Monday.

Hailey, 26, has faced weeks of rumours that she could be expecting her first child with Justin.

The daughter of Stephen Baldwin appears to have been going to lengths to cover up her belly in recent weeks.

She was seen wearing loose, oversized clothing multiple times this month.

Late last month, Hailey carried a giant iPad in front of her stomach while heading to a business meeting in Los Angeles.

The influencer hid her stomach, which was exposed in a white cropped T-shirt and low-slung jeans.

Just days later, Hailey was caught cradling her stomach with both hands during a night out with Justin.