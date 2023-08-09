Shakira, Lewis Hamilton relationship status REVEALED after 'secret' meetups

Shakira and Lewis Hamilton were first linked together last month

Shakira has reportedly upped the level of her relationship with F1 star Lewis Hamilton weeks after making his acquaintance.

A source close to the Colombian singer revealed the pair are “more than friends” after raising eyebrows over their “secret” trip to Ibiza.

Shakira and Hamilton were first spotted on a yacht with their friends last month, followed by various hangouts at nightclubs and the British Grand Prix together.

“I would like to deny any information that has come out in a Catalan newspaper, where they say that Hamilton is tired of Shakira's attitude,” affirmed Jodi Martin.

“I can categorically deny this information because I have spoken to Shakira's entourage and they confirm that between Shakira and Hamilton, there has always been a beautiful friendship,” Martin continued. “And that, between them there has been something more than friendship.”

An insider also spilled on the twosome’s “secret” rendezvous to Ibiza villa “three times” after “the workers left” for the day.

“When the workers left, the singer stayed alone with her private escort and received a visit from Hamilton,” they claimed, adding that the racer’s driver overheard Hamilton’s “constant conversations” with Shakira.

Shakira is currently in her single era following her tumultuous split from longtime partner Gerard Pique last June.