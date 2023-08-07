Colman Domingo lavishes praise on 'odd' Euphoria co-star Angus Cloud

Colman Domingo (L) called Angus Cloud (R) a 'real' person

Colman Domingo fondly recalled his last moments with his Euphoria co-star Angus Cloud before his tragic death last week.

Speaking to People, the 53-year-old called Cloud "odd" but insisted that it was his shining quality which "is what I loved about him."

Reflecting on his last moment with the star, the actor, who essayed the role of Ali Muhammad in the hit HBO series, recalled seeing him at a party where they shared a touching moment.

"The last time I saw him was at a party for a clothing brand, and he had like five or six people around him, and he was like, ‘Oh, Colman, hey man, it's good to see you.’ We hugged, and we started talking, and I pulled him away for a minute," Domingo said.

The actor lavished praises over Cloud's magnetic energy saying that he was always 'real'.

"We're talking for 10 minutes and at some point I said, 'Oh, I'm so sorry. I don't wanna take you away from your friends.' And he looked back and said, 'I don't know them.' I was like, 'What?' But people sort of, like, glommed onto him. ... People glommed onto him because he was just that guy," he continued.

"He was like the pied piper in a way. So he always had new people around him because he was interesting, quirky and funny, real sweet, and also very real."

Domingo added that the late star's charm knew no bounds as even social media lauded him for his personality, which he dubbed 'a huge loss'.



"There’s many comments made out there on social media saying you wouldn't get a realer person in this industry because he didn't know how to put on airs," he said.

"He didn't know how to not be himself, and that's what I appreciated so much. And I think there's a huge loss of that."