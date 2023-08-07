Sabrina Carpenter, David Dobrik spotted getting cozy on intimate night-out

Sabrina Carpenter and David Dobrik first sparked romance rumors in February

Sabrina Carpenter celebrated her successful Lollapalooza stint with an intimate outing with YouTube star David Dobrik on Friday.

According to reports, the pair were spotted in the VIP lounge at Tao Chicago as they enjoyed Metro Boomin’s performance from the VIP lounge.

An eyewitness told Page Six that they were accompanied by some of their friends, but it couldn’t stop them from getting cozy in each other’s company.

“Sabrina and David shared a booth with a few other friends towards the side of the stage,” they told the outlet. “They were smiling and laughing while sitting next to each other and chatting before Metro Boomin came on.”

Moreover, they weren’t keen on keeping their hangout a secret as they openly snapped selfies with fans upon request.

“Sabrina seemed to be in really high spirits after performing at the festival earlier in the day,” the onlooker shared.

Carpenter and Dobrik have been romantically linked after an anonymous tip from Instagram gossip account Deuxmoi surfaced back in February.

“ok weird pairing but – sabrina carpenter and david dobrik at Ronnie scott’s in london, sitting right in front of me,” the tip read. “he was sitting with her friend group but then when she started singing he sat alone and watched her rlly intently in awe so we’re wondering if they’re hooking up butttt”

The Nonsense singer was most recently linked to Shawn Mendes after their several sightings together.

She was previously in a rumored relationship with Joshua Bassett for nearly a year.

Meanwhile, Dobrik’s list of romances includes Liza Koshy, Madison Beer, and Olivia Jade.