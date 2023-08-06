Ileana D'Cruz welcomes baby boy; reveals face

Ileana D'Cruz celebrates motherhood: introduces baby boy to the world.

Ileana D'Cruz shared news of her precious bundle of joy. The Bollywood star gave birth to a baby boy on August 1.



On Saturday, August 5, she shared the first glimpse of her little one with the world.

Overflowing with love and happiness, Ileana introduced her newborn son, naming him Koa Phoenix Dolan.

"No words could explain how happy we are to welcome our darling boy to the world. Hearts beyond full," wrote Ileana.

The news of her little one's arrival went viral in no time, and an outpouring of congratulations messages flooded her comments section from friends, co-stars, and devoted fans.



Athiya Shetty expressed her joy with a heart emoji. Nargis Fakri, Ileana's co-star from Main Tera Hero, couldn't contain her excitement, exclaimed, "Omg congrats," and celebrated the baby's astrological sign by referring to him as a "Leo boy."

Fans showered Koa with love, calling him "sweet," "cute," and blessing him with abundant love and good health.

In April, Ileana D'Cruz shared an announcement on her Instagram with caption "Coming soon. Can't wait to meet you my little darling."



