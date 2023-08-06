Ileana D’Cruz’s marriage revealed, meet mystery husband and details

Ileana D'Cruz's tribute to partner Michael Dolan.

Ileana D'Cruz's husband has been unveiled! According to exclusive information obtained from the wedding registry by DNA, the gorgeous actress exchanged vows with Michael Dolan on May 13 of this year.



While Ileana had previously been private about revealing Michael's face, she couldn't help but share the joy they experienced during one of their cozy date nights where she posted snapshots from a restaurant.

The wedding venue and further particulars remain undisclosed, an interesting twist comes with a picture shared by Ileana around the same time.

In the snapshot, the actress can be seen in a stunning white bridal dress, set against a beautifully decorated venue.

As for Michael Dolan, not much is publicly known about the man who won Ileana's heart.

Just four weeks after the intimate wedding, Ileana delighted her fans by announcing her pregnancy on social media.



Ileana D'Cruz and Michael Dolan's son

On Saturday evening 6th August'23, the actress revealed arrival of her adorable son, Koa Phoenix Dolan, who was born on August 1.

Ileana revealed how Michael had been her rock, offering comfort and understanding on days when she felt overwhelmed.

She shared a picture on Instagram revealing his face and wrote, "No words could explain how happy we are to welcome our darling boy to the world. Hearts beyond full."





