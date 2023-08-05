Mark Margolis's cause of death revealed

Mark Margolis's tv career leaves an enduring legacy.

Mark Margolis, renowned for his unforgettable roles in Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, has passed away at the age of 83 after suffering a "short illness."

The news was confirmed by his son, Morgan Margolis, leaving fans and colleagues in deep sorrow.

In the Vince Gilligan universe, Margolis brought to life the enigmatic Hector Salamanca, a character whose silence spoke volumes.

His performance in Breaking Bad was so outstanding that it earned him an Emmy nomination in 2012, solidifying his status as an exceptional actor.

One of Margolis’ most memorable 'Breaking Bad' scene.

Margolis's legacy extended into the critically acclaimed spin-off, Better Call Saul, where he continued to enrich the character of Hector "Tío" Salamanca over five seasons, providing a profound backstory and alluding viewers with his talent.



A Legacy of Distinguished Performances

At young age, he immersed himself in the world of theater, eventually securing roles on Broadway, including the notable production Infidel Caesar.

Margolis's cinematic breakthrough came through his collaboration with director Brian De Palma in the cult classic Scarface, where he brought life to the menacing villain Alberto, also known as The Shadow.

His fruitful collaboration with director Darren Aronofsky resulted in powerful performances in films such as Noah, Black Swan, The Wrestler, and Pi.

Robert Kolker, expressed the profound impact Margolis had on those who knew and worked with him, saying, "He was one of a kind.

We won't see his likes again. He was a treasured client and a lifelong friend. I was lucky to know him."



