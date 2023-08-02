Ex-KGS headmistress Stella Jafri passes away in London

Stella Jafri. — Flickr/@daudpota

LONDON: Renowned Karachi Grammar School (KGS) headmistress and academic Stella Jafri passed in the British capital here after a brief illness, her family confirmed.

The educationist, who migrated to Pakistan in the late 50s, taught at the prestigious Karachi school for around three decades from the 1960s to the 1990s and helped the transformation of the school into one of the best English medium schools in the country.

A family source said that Jafri was not well for the last many months and was receiving treatment at a London hospital.

She passed away at the age of 85, leaving behind three daughters. Many of Jafri’s pupils have gone on to make their mark at the national level of Pakistan and internationally in almost all walks of life.

Tributes have poured for the late teacher who had made Karachi her home and devoted herself to the education of her pupils.

Her pupils have remembered her as a kind and caring teacher who instilled values of humanity in them and encouraged them to be daring, inquisitive, and explore new things.